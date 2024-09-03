Investigators vet new tips after $25,000 reward offered for Everman mom accused of murdering 6-year-old son

Investigators vet new tips after reward offered for Everman mom accused of murdering 6-year-old son

NORTH TEXAS — Investigators are going through new tips in the hopes of finding the Everman mother charged with capital murder in the disappearance of her six-year-old son.

The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to Cindy Rodriguez Singh's arrest and conviction just five days ago.

The agency confirmed Tuesday it has received tips since then and will be vetting each one carefully for any information that could lead to Singh's location.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer joined federal and local investigators last week to announce the reward.

He didn't want to talk to CBS News Texas on-camera for fear of jeopardizing the investigation, but wrote in a statement, "This case is extremely important to us and our community. No one should ever have to suffer these types of circumstances, especially a child. Children cannot simply be discarded. Our community stands together against any form of child abuse or neglect. We will never give up and never stop seeking justice for Noel."

It's been nearly two years since the little boy was last seen alive.

Timeline of events in the case, according to investigators

Oct. 2022: Noel Alvarez was last seen alive

Nov. 2022: His mother got passports for her six other children, but not Noel

March 20, 2023: Everman police conduct a welfare check for Noel; Singh lies about his whereabouts

March 22, 2023: Singh, her husband and six children board a flight to India without Noel

Oct. 31, 2023: Singh is charged with capital murder

Noel's body has never been found, but cadaver dogs did indicate dirt in the family's backyard had the scene of human remains.

The little boy was disabled and lived with his family in a small shed.

He and two of his siblings spent about a year in foster care in 2020 and 2021 before being returned to Singh.

His former foster mother, Patricia Paris, said Noel's disappearance still haunts her.

"I hope that once [Singh] is brought back to the United States, that she tells everybody what happened to Noel and if there are any remains, we can find the remains and lay him to rest," Paris said. "Because he deserves that much."

The FBI has translated the wanted posters for Singh into Spanish and Hindu and sent them around the world. Investigators hope the reward will convince someone to turn her in.

She is 39 years old with brown eyes and brown hair. Singh is a little over five feet tall with tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm and right hand.

Investigators believe she has ties to India and to Mexico.

Anyone with information can continue to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000 or submit online at tips.fbi.gov.