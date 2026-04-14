Judge orders Cindy Rodriguez Singh, North Texas mom accused of killing son, to state hospital after incompetency ruling

The North Texas mother charged with the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son will be sent to a state hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial late last month, according to a judge's ruling Tuesday.

The judge told the court that the ruling is in an effort to restore Cindy Rodriguez Singh's competency to stand trial for the murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, CBS News Texas reporter Kelsy Mittauer confirmed.

Court records show that a psych evaluation was ordered for Rodriguez Singh on March 26.

She faces several charges in connection with Noel's disappearance and death – his body has never been found. He was last seen in October 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until March 2023.

Following an Amber Alert, Rodriguez Singh fled the country with her husband and their other children. Witnesses also came forward, claiming that Rodriguez Singh was abusive toward Noel and called him "possessed."

Noel had intellectual disabilities.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh captured two years later

After being added to the FBI Top Most Wanted list in August 2025, Rodriguez Singh was arrested in India and later extradited to the Tarrant County Jail, where she remains on a bond of $10 million. Her other children, who were flown back with her after being found in India, are now living with relatives, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez Singh's husband still has not been located.

After being found incompetent to stand trial following her evaluation, and now being sent to a state facility, it's unclear when proceedings for a trial will begin.