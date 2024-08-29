Watch Live: FBI, Everman police give update on search for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh

Law enforcement officials are announcing new information in the continued search of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who is wanted for murder in connection to her missing son.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough and Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer are set to announce a new warrant and a reward for information in the search for Rodriguez-Singh.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, left, and Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, right. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

In October 2023, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's mother on capital murder and additional charges related to the disappearance of her son who was reported missing in 2022.

Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November of 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until five months later in March 2023. An Amber Alert was issued for him on March 25. Rodriguez-Singh and her husband fled the country just days after the Amber Alert was issued.

Records from a credit card account belonging to Rodriguez-Alvarez's stepfather Arshdeep Singh show one-way plane tickets to India were bought for the child's mother and siblings. A large cash deposit was made into Singh's bank account on March 22, hours before the family fled.

In November 2023, after more than a year following the disappearance of Rodriguez-Alvarez, the City of Everman honored him with a new, inclusive park.

How to watch officials update on Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez case

Update on Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez case

Date: Thursday, Aug. 29

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: FBI Dallas Field Office

FBI Dallas Field Office Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

