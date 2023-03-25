Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Everman, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez from Everman, Texas.

Everman police say he has not been seen by his family since November of 2022 and that he suffers from physical and developmental challenges. Family members are concerned for his safety.

Police believe he may have been abducted by his mother Cindy Rodruguez-Singh , 37, and that she may also be accompanied by her six other children. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Police say she was last known to be driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate number PLS7091.

The truck has a unique mural of Santa Muerte across the entire back window.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, please contact Everman police at (817) 293-2923 or dial 911.