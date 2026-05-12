Why the FBI was out at the North Texas home of a woman accused of killing her young son Federal agents have descended upon the home of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the North Texas mom who was recently sent to a state hospital after an incompetency ruling in the murder of her young son. CBS News Texas learned Tuesday afternoon that the FBI was searching the property. Everman is located about 12 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Footage captured by helicopter captured agents digging in the yard with excavators and shovels, with multiple canopies set up at the property. The agency later confirmed its presence and referred CBS News Texas to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for further details.