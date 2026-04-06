North Texas mom accused in 2022 murder of 6-year-old son found incompetent to stand trial, court filings show

The North Texas mother charged with the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son has been found incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation, according to court filings.

A psych evaluation was ordered for Cindy Rodriguez Singh on March 26, court records show.

Rodriguez Singh faces several charges in connection with the murder and disappearance of her son, 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, in Everman. The boy was last seen in October 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until March 2023.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

Rodriguez Singh fled country as search for son began

Following an Amber Alert, witnesses came forward and told police Rodriguez Singh had been abusive toward Noel, who had intellectual disabilities, referring to the child as "evil" and "possessed."

Rodriguez Singh and her husband, Arshdeep Singh, fled the country to India with their other children just days after the Amber Alert.

After a thorough search of the family's property, the city and poring over witness testimony, Noel's body was never found. However, the Everman Police Department declared him dead in 2023, and charges were brought against Rodriguez Singh.

In September 2024, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Rodriguez Singh's arrest. She was later added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in July 2025, after authorities spent over two years searching for her and her family.

Captured and arrested

In August 2025, Rodriguez Singh was arrested in India and was later extradited to the Tarrant County Jail, where her bond was set at $10 million.

When CBS News Texas spoke with Everman Police Chief Al Brooks about her arrest, he shared that it was only the midpoint of the case and that there were still unanswered questions about what happened to Noel. He stressed that justice for the 6-year-old is the goal.

What happens now?

Now, with Rodriguez Singh found incompetent to stand trial, it's unclear when those proceedings will be set to begin.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Everman Police Department for comment and will update if more information becomes available.