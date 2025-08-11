How a guitar brought a country music legend, rising star and family together for a dinner in honor of Central Texas flood victims

Just over a week ago, CBS News Texas hosted Loud for Love, a benefit concert for the people in Central Texas who are trying to rebuild after the deadly floods that took place on the Fourth of July.

A signed guitar from our auction, originally by Country singer Coffey Anderson, started to generate a lot of buzz after legendary Country singer/songwriter Randy Travis offered to sign it as well. Things got crazier when the star said he would take whoever won to dinner.

That dinner took place Sunday, Aug. 10, in Fort Worth.

A legendary dinner

Fresh tortillas and sizzling steak. All usual suspects for a dinner at Fort Worth staple Joe T's. But this dinner was anything but normal for Tara Dannehl and her family.

"Literally all week long, we've been talking about it," said Dannehl.

Anderson recalled the moment the Travis' offered the dinner option while at the Loud for Love event.

"Ms. Mary messages me, Coffey, we're willing to take them to dinner if you want to go eat, baby. You know what, here we go," said Anderson.

"It's a staple, forever and ever, amen. We've been coming here since the 70's I've been coming here," said Mary Travis, the wife of Randy Travis.

"Randy, oh my gosh. I was an '80s baby, so he was up in the prime with some of those other heavy hitters. I just can't believe we're going to go share a table this evening," said Dannehl.

A guitar becomes the star of the show

So, how does a family of four wind up at dinner with maybe the greatest country music star of all time?

Well, let's rewind.

The instrument was picked up at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, from Tone Shop Guitars.

It was placed for auction at 5:45 p.m. to be signed by Anderson.

By showtime of Loud for Love at 6 p.m., it had reached $240 during the silent auction.

At 7:16 p.m., CBS News Texas announced the winning bidder would meet Anderson after the show.

By 8:00 p.m., the bid on the guitar had reached $300.

At 8:03 p.m., we announced country legend Randy Travis would also sign the guitar.

By 9:50 p.m., the bid had reached $4,200.

At 9:55 pm, it was announced that the winner would also get dinner with Randy Travis and Anderson.

Five minutes later, the bid more than doubled, the auction ended and the final bid was $9,000.

Unforgettable night with a bigger purpose

One week later, everyone gathered at Joe T's. And it's not just the Dannehl family that was starstruck.

"Let's just get the greatest country music voice ever in Randy Travis. Yeah, OK, that'll do. What life are we living right now? What life am I living right now? The greatest country music voice ever messages me and is like, 'I can sign that, we can go to dinner,' OK!" said Anderson.

And while the dinner may be a celebration, at the heart of it is something more.

"This is a biblical-sized tragedy for our state and for our families, and just to have a little small win as people and as Texans to love on others," said Anderson.

"My tears have floated down the river with so many others as we watched the destruction," said Travis.

"As a former Mystic camper, these boys were at La Junta when the floods hit, so it was something that meant so much to us," said Dannehl.

"Friday morning, awoke to texts about all that was going on for them," she said. "But two hours later, it said everybody is safe and accounted for. And that was a word that really struck me, because why would we be missing or not accounted for, and that's when all the news about mystic started filing in."

Her sons were safe, but Dannehl said she's devastated for the families whose kids didn't come home safe.

"It just breaks my heart. I just pray for them and their families immensely," she said.

But Sunday night was a night to enjoy the company of new friends and remember all the work that still needs to be done in Central Texas.

"I want everybody to keep remembering the people down in Central Texas because, when another tragedy or another event happens, we tend to forget, and the people will be recovering for a long, long time," said Travis.