How a legendary dinner with Randy Travis, Coffey Anderson and a signed guitar came to be Just over a week ago, CBS News Texas hosted Loud for Love, a benefit concert for the people in Central Texas who are trying to rebuild after the deadly floods that took place on the Fourth of July. A signed guitar from the silent auction, originally by Country singer Coffey Anderson, started to generate a lot of buzz after legendary Country singer/songwriter Randy Travis offered to sign it as well. Things got crazier when the star said he would take whoever won to dinner. That dinner was a night to enjoy the company of new friends and remember all the work that still needs to be done in Central Texas.