Officials release names of July 4 flood victims in Kerr County, including 15 from Dallas-Fort Worth area

Authorities have released the names of 117 people who died and two who remain missing in Kerr County following the devastating Central Texas flooding on July 4.

According to the list, 15 of the deceased and one of the missing are from the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Most of the flood-related deaths occurred along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, including more than two dozen campers and staff from Camp Mystic. Many of the victims were among the camp's youngest attendees.

Community leaders respond to tragedy

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the Texas Rangers' release of the names reminds Texans and others "once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy."

"These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts," Herring and Kelly said in a joint statement. "Our search is not over. Two families are still waiting to bring their loved ones home. We ask for your continued prayers for the affected families, our community, all the dedicated first responders who have not given up, and for all those supporting recovery efforts.

"The City of Kerrville and Kerr County are strong and resilient. In unity, we find strength; in compassion, we find healing; and in resolve, we find the will to carry on."

Confirmed fatalities

Andrews, Carol – 65 – Athens, Texas

Badon, Joyce – 21 – Beaumont, Texas

Baker, Mary – 8 – Beaumont, Texas

Bason, Linda – 78 – San Antonio, Texas

Bellows, Anna – 8 – Houston, Texas

Bonner, Lila – 9 – Austin, Texas

Brake, Robert – 67 – Abilene, Texas

Brake, Joni – 66 – Abilene, Texas

Bryan, Elizabeth – 61 – San Antonio, Texas

Bryan, James – 62 – San Antonio, Texas

Burgess, John – 39 – Liberty, Texas

Burgess, Julia – 39 – Liberty, Texas

Burgess, James – 1 – Liberty, Texas

Burgess V, John – 5 – Liberty, Texas

Cahill, Ella – 21 – Beaumont, Texas

Carpenter, Brian – 36 – Austin, Texas

Carpenter, Blake – 3 – Austin, Texas

Childress, Chloe – 18 – Houston, Texas

Crawford, Martha – 61 – Houston, Texas

Crossland, Michelle – 50 – Midland, Texas

Crossland, Cody – 45 – Midland, Texas

DeWitt, Molly – 9 – Houston, Texas

Dillon, Lucy – 8 – Houston, Texas

Duke, Ronald – 80 – Hunt, Texas

Dunlap, Richard – 73 – Andrews, Texas

Dunlap, Josephine – 68 – Andrews, Texas

Eads, Katheryn – 52 – Cibolo, Texas

Eastland, Richard – 70 – Austin, Texas

Edwards, Steve – 72 – San Angelo, Texas

Ferguson, Penny – 76 – Odessa, Texas

Ferguson III, William – 82 – Odessa, Texas

Ferruzzo, Katherine – 19 – Houston, Texas

Floyd, Jayda – 22 – Odessa, Texas

Frizzell, Miriam – 72 – Abilene, Texas

Getten, Ellen – 9 – Houston, Texas

Graves, Sally – 91 – Ingram, Texas

Hanna, Hadley – 8 – University Park, Texas

Harber, Blair – 13 – Dallas, Texas

Harber, William – 76 – Dallas, Texas

Harber, Charlene – 74 – Dallas, Texas

Harber, Brooke – 11 – Dallas, Texas

Hardin, Josephine – 28 – Weston, Florida

Hardin, Alyson – 64 – Weston, Florida

Heartfield, Aidan – 22 – Beaumont, Texas

Hillock, Deana – 57 – San Antonio, Texas

Hollis, Virginia – 8 – Bellville, Texas

Huff, Charlotte – 55 – Kerrville, Texas

Hunt, Janie – 9 – Dallas, Texas

Huston, William – 61 – Sherman, Texas

Iorio, Al – 66 – San Antonio, Texas

Jacobe, Mary Kate – 8 – Houston, Texas

Jeffrey, Madelyn – 11 – San Antonio, Texas

Jeffrey, Penelope – 70 – San Antonio, Texas

Jeffrey, Emlyn – 70 – San Antonio, Texas

Kamin, Robert – 50 – Humble, Texas

Kamin, Melissa – 45 – Humble, Texas

Knetsch, Dee Ann – 66 – Canyon Lake, Texas

Knetsch, Gary – 60 – Canyon Lake, Texas

Landry, Lainey – 9 – Houston, Texas

Lawrence, Rebecca – 8 – Dallas, Texas

Lawrence, Hanna – 8 – Dallas, Texas

Lytal, Kellyanne – 8 – San Antonio, Texas

Mabey, Tianna – 66 – Ovilla, Texas

Manchaca, Claire – 21 – Conroe, Texas

Marsh, Sarah – 8 – Birmingham, Alabama

Martin, Bailey – 23 – Odessa, Texas

Martin, Amanda – 44 – Odessa, Texas

Martin, Robert – 46 – Odessa, Texas

McCown, Linnie – 8 – Austin, Texas

McCrory, Blakely – 8 – Bellaire, Texas

Meadows, Clayton – 29 – Hamilton, Texas

Moeller, Harley – 6 – New Braunfels, Texas

Moeller, Megan – 33 – New Braunfels, Texas

Moeller, Jake – 38 – New Braunfels, Texas

Naylor, Virginia – 8 – Dallas, Texas

Olvera, Jose – 70 – Hunt, Texas

Olvera, Alicia – 67 – Hunt, Texas

Pagard, Richard – 71 – Kerrville, Texas

Parisher, Clay – 1 – Austin, Texas

Peck, Eloise – 8 – Dallas, Texas

Perry, Bradley – 49 – League City, Texas

Pohl, Abby – 8 – Austin, Texas

Ragsdale, Cynthie – 68 – Hunt, Texas

Ramos, Joel – 43 – Midland, Texas

Ramos, Tasha – 48 – Midland, Texas

Ramos, Kyndall – 17 – Midland, Texas

Ramsey, Tanya – 46 – Lewisville, Texas

Romero, Carlos – 1 – Kerrville, Texas

Romero, Leonardo – 42 – Kerrville, Texas

Rushing, James – 64 – Sulphur Springs, Texas

Rushing, Cynthia – 53 – Sulphur Springs, Texas

Ryan, Julian – 27 – Ingram, Texas

Santana, Ileana – 66 – Mobile, Alabama

Santana, Mila – 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas

Santana, Camille – 38 – Wichita Falls, Texas

Santana Negron Sr, Eddie – 69 – Mobile, Alabama

Schaffer, Mollie – 76 – Houston, Texas

Scott, Shon – 53 – Andrews, Texas

Sheedy, Margaret – 8 – Houston, Texas

Sigala, Miranda Alvaro – 69 – San Antonio, Texas

Smajstrla, Renee – 8 – Ingram, Texas

Smith, Michael – 67 – Dripping Springs, Texas

Smith, Pamela – 64 – Dripping Springs, Texas

Stevens, Mary – 8 – Austin, Texas

Toranzo, Greta – 10 – Houston, Texas

Venzor, Natalia – 24 – Kerrville, Texas

Walker, Roy – 63 – Hunt, Texas

Walker, Mark – 51 – Kentfield, California

Walker, John – 14 – Kentfield, California

Walker, Sara – 50 – Kentfield, California

Wilson, Jeffrey – 55 – Coldspring, Texas

Wilson, Amber – 45 – Coldspring, Texas

Wilson, Shiloh – 12 – Coldspring, Texas

Zunker, Reece – 36 – Kerrville, Texas

Zunker, Holland – 3 – Kerrville, Texas

Zunker, Lyle – 7 – Kerrville, Texas

Zunker, Paula – 35 – Kerrville, Texas



Still missing

Ramsey, Jeffrey – 63 – Lewisville, Texas

Steward, Cecilia – 8 – Austin, Texas

Officials face scrutiny over response

Kerr County was the area hardest hit by the floods, as the Guadalupe River surged to critical levels at multiple locations, according to National Weather Service data. Kerrville, the county's largest city, sits about 100 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Local officials have faced criticism for their handling of the emergency response, with questions raised about preparedness and communication during the disaster.