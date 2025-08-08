Officials release names of July 4 flood victims in Kerr County, including 15 from Dallas-Fort Worth area
Authorities have released the names of 117 people who died and two who remain missing in Kerr County following the devastating Central Texas flooding on July 4.
According to the list, 15 of the deceased and one of the missing are from the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
Most of the flood-related deaths occurred along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, including more than two dozen campers and staff from Camp Mystic. Many of the victims were among the camp's youngest attendees.
Community leaders respond to tragedy
Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the Texas Rangers' release of the names reminds Texans and others "once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy."
"These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts," Herring and Kelly said in a joint statement. "Our search is not over. Two families are still waiting to bring their loved ones home. We ask for your continued prayers for the affected families, our community, all the dedicated first responders who have not given up, and for all those supporting recovery efforts.
"The City of Kerrville and Kerr County are strong and resilient. In unity, we find strength; in compassion, we find healing; and in resolve, we find the will to carry on."
Confirmed fatalities
- Andrews, Carol – 65 – Athens, Texas
- Badon, Joyce – 21 – Beaumont, Texas
- Baker, Mary – 8 – Beaumont, Texas
- Bason, Linda – 78 – San Antonio, Texas
- Bellows, Anna – 8 – Houston, Texas
- Bonner, Lila – 9 – Austin, Texas
- Brake, Robert – 67 – Abilene, Texas
- Brake, Joni – 66 – Abilene, Texas
- Bryan, Elizabeth – 61 – San Antonio, Texas
- Bryan, James – 62 – San Antonio, Texas
- Burgess, John – 39 – Liberty, Texas
- Burgess, Julia – 39 – Liberty, Texas
- Burgess, James – 1 – Liberty, Texas
- Burgess V, John – 5 – Liberty, Texas
- Cahill, Ella – 21 – Beaumont, Texas
- Carpenter, Brian – 36 – Austin, Texas
- Carpenter, Blake – 3 – Austin, Texas
- Childress, Chloe – 18 – Houston, Texas
- Crawford, Martha – 61 – Houston, Texas
- Crossland, Michelle – 50 – Midland, Texas
- Crossland, Cody – 45 – Midland, Texas
- DeWitt, Molly – 9 – Houston, Texas
- Dillon, Lucy – 8 – Houston, Texas
- Duke, Ronald – 80 – Hunt, Texas
- Dunlap, Richard – 73 – Andrews, Texas
- Dunlap, Josephine – 68 – Andrews, Texas
- Eads, Katheryn – 52 – Cibolo, Texas
- Eastland, Richard – 70 – Austin, Texas
- Edwards, Steve – 72 – San Angelo, Texas
- Ferguson, Penny – 76 – Odessa, Texas
- Ferguson III, William – 82 – Odessa, Texas
- Ferruzzo, Katherine – 19 – Houston, Texas
- Floyd, Jayda – 22 – Odessa, Texas
- Frizzell, Miriam – 72 – Abilene, Texas
- Getten, Ellen – 9 – Houston, Texas
- Graves, Sally – 91 – Ingram, Texas
- Hanna, Hadley – 8 – University Park, Texas
- Harber, Blair – 13 – Dallas, Texas
- Harber, William – 76 – Dallas, Texas
- Harber, Charlene – 74 – Dallas, Texas
- Harber, Brooke – 11 – Dallas, Texas
- Hardin, Josephine – 28 – Weston, Florida
- Hardin, Alyson – 64 – Weston, Florida
- Heartfield, Aidan – 22 – Beaumont, Texas
- Hillock, Deana – 57 – San Antonio, Texas
- Hollis, Virginia – 8 – Bellville, Texas
- Huff, Charlotte – 55 – Kerrville, Texas
- Hunt, Janie – 9 – Dallas, Texas
- Huston, William – 61 – Sherman, Texas
- Iorio, Al – 66 – San Antonio, Texas
- Jacobe, Mary Kate – 8 – Houston, Texas
- Jeffrey, Madelyn – 11 – San Antonio, Texas
- Jeffrey, Penelope – 70 – San Antonio, Texas
- Jeffrey, Emlyn – 70 – San Antonio, Texas
- Kamin, Robert – 50 – Humble, Texas
- Kamin, Melissa – 45 – Humble, Texas
- Knetsch, Dee Ann – 66 – Canyon Lake, Texas
- Knetsch, Gary – 60 – Canyon Lake, Texas
- Landry, Lainey – 9 – Houston, Texas
- Lawrence, Rebecca – 8 – Dallas, Texas
- Lawrence, Hanna – 8 – Dallas, Texas
- Lytal, Kellyanne – 8 – San Antonio, Texas
- Mabey, Tianna – 66 – Ovilla, Texas
- Manchaca, Claire – 21 – Conroe, Texas
- Marsh, Sarah – 8 – Birmingham, Alabama
- Martin, Bailey – 23 – Odessa, Texas
- Martin, Amanda – 44 – Odessa, Texas
- Martin, Robert – 46 – Odessa, Texas
- McCown, Linnie – 8 – Austin, Texas
- McCrory, Blakely – 8 – Bellaire, Texas
- Meadows, Clayton – 29 – Hamilton, Texas
- Moeller, Harley – 6 – New Braunfels, Texas
- Moeller, Megan – 33 – New Braunfels, Texas
- Moeller, Jake – 38 – New Braunfels, Texas
- Naylor, Virginia – 8 – Dallas, Texas
- Olvera, Jose – 70 – Hunt, Texas
- Olvera, Alicia – 67 – Hunt, Texas
- Pagard, Richard – 71 – Kerrville, Texas
- Parisher, Clay – 1 – Austin, Texas
- Peck, Eloise – 8 – Dallas, Texas
- Perry, Bradley – 49 – League City, Texas
- Pohl, Abby – 8 – Austin, Texas
- Ragsdale, Cynthie – 68 – Hunt, Texas
- Ramos, Joel – 43 – Midland, Texas
- Ramos, Tasha – 48 – Midland, Texas
- Ramos, Kyndall – 17 – Midland, Texas
- Ramsey, Tanya – 46 – Lewisville, Texas
- Romero, Carlos – 1 – Kerrville, Texas
- Romero, Leonardo – 42 – Kerrville, Texas
- Rushing, James – 64 – Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Rushing, Cynthia – 53 – Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Ryan, Julian – 27 – Ingram, Texas
- Santana, Ileana – 66 – Mobile, Alabama
- Santana, Mila – 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas
- Santana, Camille – 38 – Wichita Falls, Texas
- Santana Negron Sr, Eddie – 69 – Mobile, Alabama
- Schaffer, Mollie – 76 – Houston, Texas
- Scott, Shon – 53 – Andrews, Texas
- Sheedy, Margaret – 8 – Houston, Texas
- Sigala, Miranda Alvaro – 69 – San Antonio, Texas
- Smajstrla, Renee – 8 – Ingram, Texas
- Smith, Michael – 67 – Dripping Springs, Texas
- Smith, Pamela – 64 – Dripping Springs, Texas
- Stevens, Mary – 8 – Austin, Texas
- Toranzo, Greta – 10 – Houston, Texas
- Venzor, Natalia – 24 – Kerrville, Texas
- Walker, Roy – 63 – Hunt, Texas
- Walker, Mark – 51 – Kentfield, California
- Walker, John – 14 – Kentfield, California
- Walker, Sara – 50 – Kentfield, California
- Wilson, Jeffrey – 55 – Coldspring, Texas
- Wilson, Amber – 45 – Coldspring, Texas
- Wilson, Shiloh – 12 – Coldspring, Texas
- Zunker, Reece – 36 – Kerrville, Texas
- Zunker, Holland – 3 – Kerrville, Texas
- Zunker, Lyle – 7 – Kerrville, Texas
- Zunker, Paula – 35 – Kerrville, Texas
Still missing
- Ramsey, Jeffrey – 63 – Lewisville, Texas
- Steward, Cecilia – 8 – Austin, Texas
Officials face scrutiny over response
Kerr County was the area hardest hit by the floods, as the Guadalupe River surged to critical levels at multiple locations, according to National Weather Service data. Kerrville, the county's largest city, sits about 100 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.
Local officials have faced criticism for their handling of the emergency response, with questions raised about preparedness and communication during the disaster.