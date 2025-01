The first winter storm of the season is moving across North Texas.

Up to 5 inches of snow, sleet and rain are expected to fall on the Metroplex. Any rain and sleet will freeze overnight, leading to potentially dangerous road conditions on Friday morning. Road closures are already impacting some parts of the region.

Most schools and many businesses are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Dallas live stream: High Five interchange

Fort Worth live stream: Texas Motor Speedway