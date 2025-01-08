Here's how to stay updated on school closings as a winter storm hits North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – With a winter storm set to impact North Texas starting early Thursday, parents and students are scrambling to stay informed about school closings.

As icy roads and freezing temperatures approach, districts across the region are updating their plans. Several school districts, including Dallas, Commerce, Garland, and Greenville are closed through Friday.

Families can find the latest information on school closings on the CBS Texas School Closings page, which is automatically updated as new closings are announced.

The National Weather Service has issued this Wednesday a winter storm warning for several North Texas counties including Denton, Collin, Parker, Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, and Grayson, effective from 6 a.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday.

Surrounding areas, such as Johnson, Hood, and Kaufman counties, remain under a winter storm watch.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and sleet, prompting widespread First Alert Weather Days through the end of the week.

To avoid confusion and last-minute surprises, school officials are encouraging families to regularly check district communications and sign up for emergency alerts.

