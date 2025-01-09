Winter storm warning in effect for parts of North Texas, sleet and snow on the way

NORTH TEXAS – North Texas is bracing for a mix of snow and sleet.

A winter storm warning went into effect Thursday morning and continues until 12 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties. Several North Texas school districts have closed for the day Thursday due to the forecasted storm.

CBS News Texas

Thursday's high temperature could reach up to 34 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

What time is it supposed to start snowing in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The wintry mix will move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service said the mix will enter the I-35 corridor around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Early Thursday, light sleet was falling in southwestern parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but it wasn't sticking – road temperatures before 6 a.m. were at or above the freezing mark. Temperatures around the Metroplex were above freezing but will drop as the day goes on.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, there was thundersleet falling in Abilene. Thundersleet is exactly that – thunder rumbling while sleet falls.

How much snow is Dallas-Fort Worth supposed to get?

Throughout the day Thursday, 2 to 5 inches of the wintry mix is forecasted for parts of the Metroplex. Up to 8 inches is forecasted to fall in counties closer to the Red River.

The wintry mix transitions to all snow at the end of the day Thursday and refreezing is possible overnight into Friday.

According to the National Weather Service said the worst travel impacts will happen Thursday night into Friday morning.