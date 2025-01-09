How much snow is expected in the Dallas, Fort Worth Metroplex?

NORTH TEXAS – A heavy wintry mix is expected for much of Thursday, including sleet, snow and rain, according to CBS News Texas meteorologist Jeff Ray.

"This will continue most of the day, accumulating on the wet roads as slush," Ray said. "This will change to all snow soon after sundown."

Ray predicts 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall for parts of the Metroplex. Up to 8 inches is forecasted to fall in counties closer to the Red River.

"Not all of this will stick at first but expect our first accumulating snow in almost a year," Ray said.

The wintry mix transitions to all snow at the end of the day Thursday and refreezing is possible overnight into Friday.

A winter storm warning went into effect Thursday morning and continues until 12 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties. Several North Texas school districts have closed for the day Thursday due to the forecasted storm.

Friday morning travel is expected to be very difficult.

"Try to avoid it," Ray said. "Conditions will improve some by Friday afternoon when it gets above freezing."

Meanwhile, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, according to CBS News Texas.