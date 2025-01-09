What's open in Dallas, Fort Worth during the North Texas winter storm?

NORTH TEXAS — As snow, freezing rain and sleet make their way through North Texas this Thursday and early Friday during the winter storm, most schools and offices are closing their doors, but many other services will remain open.

Grocery

Tom Thumb: stores will be open; however, stores, pharmacies and fuel stations will have shortened hours on Thursday and Friday. At some locations, Grocery Delivery and DriveUp & Go will be closed until Saturday.

Walmart: the supermarket chain said its goal is to keep stores open as long as it is safe to do so so that customers can get the essentials they need ahead of the storm; however, it is a top priority to keep its associates and customers safe.

Walmart said its store closure map will provide live updates as to when and if stores in the area close due to the inclement weather.

Shopping, restaurants

Amazon: warehouses will remain open.

Salad And Go: will open late on Thursday.

Waffle House will operate at normal hours.

Health and care

Medical emergencies won't wait until the winter storm passes, so North Texas hospitals are preparing to operate in the inclement weather. Click here for a list of open hospitals.

Warming shelters throughout the area have also opened their doors to those in need. Click here for full list.

Government offices

The Dallas County Court and other government offices will be closed, according to Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Dallas Zoo will be closed.

For a full list of school closures, click here.