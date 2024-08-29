Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Dallas, State Fair of Texas over new gun policy

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Wednesday against the City of Dallas, the city manager and the State Fair of Texas over the fair's new gun policy.

The policy "prohibits fairgoers from carrying all firearms, knives with blades over 5.5 inches long, clubs, explosive devices, ammunition, chemical dispensing devices, replicas or hoaxes, or weapons of any kind," according to the fair's website. The policy does not include elected, appointed, or employed peace officers.

The fair's updated policy comes after 23-year-old Cameron Turner opened fire and injured three people at the fair last year.

According to the lawsuit, the city and the Fair are unlawfully banning firearms for most visitors from a government-owned public property, which violates state law.

Fair Park, where the annual State Fair of Texas is held, is owned by the City of Dallas.

"Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute," Paxton said in an earlier letter to the city.

Earlier this month, Paxton warned the City of Dallas that the ban infringes on Texas gun owners' rights and gave the city 15 days to change the policy

Days later, the Dallas City Council met in a closed session to discuss the fair's new policy.

The City of Dallas released the following statement Thursday:

"The City of Dallas is aware of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas and disagrees with the allegations against the City and interim city manager. The City was not involved in the State Fair of Texas' announcement of its enhanced weapons policy. The State Fair of Texas is a private event operated and controlled by a private, non-profit entity and not the City."

The fair's policy has faced significant opposition from lawmakers, with 70 state legislators signing a letter accusing the ban of undermining public safety.

Despite the backlash and legal threats, the State Fair has maintained its stance on the new policy.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the Attorney General asked the court to grant injunctive relief to prevent the city or the State Fair from enforcing the ban on firearms.

"Municipalities cannot nullify state law nor can they avoid accountability by contracting official functions to nominally third parties," said Paxton. "Neither the City of Dallas nor the State Fair of Texas can infringe on Texans' right to self-defense. I warned fifteen days ago that if they did not end their unlawful conduct I would see them in court, and now I will."