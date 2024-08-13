70 Texas lawmakers oppose State Fair's concealed carry ban

NORTH TEXAS – Seventy Texas lawmakers have signed a letter urging the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors to rescind its newly implemented ban on concealed carry.

The policy change comes after 23-year-old Cameron Turner opened fire, injuring three, at Fair Park last year.

Although Turner was not licensed to carry, the State Fair of Texas has made significant changes for 2024.

At a press conference last week, fair officials explained the decision.

"We feel this is a measure we need to put into place, and as a private organization, we have the ability to do that," said Karissa Condoianis of the State Fair of Texas.

In a statement, the State Fair said: "Previously, the Fair allowed State Fair attendees with a valid Texas License to Carry (LTC or fka, CHL (concealed handgun license)) to carry their handguns while at the Fair (except for locations prohibited by law), even after virtually all other public events ceased to allow the same. This year, after carefully considering the issue, reviewing the policies of similar Texas events, and consulting with all of our security partners, the State Fair has decided to prohibit open and concealed carry at the fairgrounds. (Active and retired peace officers are authorized to carry within the fairgrounds. Dallas Police officers will verify their credentials at pedestrian entry locations.)"

The decision has sparked criticism. Lawmakers who signed the letter argue that gun-free zones do not enhance safety but instead make people "targets."

The letter emphasized that "Texans have the right to defend themselves."

"If they have the ability to protect themselves and others, let them do it," said State Rep. Frederick Frazier (R-McKinney), who signed the letter.

As a former law enforcement officer, Frazier believes citizens with proper training can make a crucial difference in moments of crisis.

"There are so many great officers working the fair, and they're armed," Frazier said. "They know how to do it. But when you take the ability away from a citizen who has been training and in a split second could make the difference with his weapon ... you're taking away something we put in law, and there's a reason it's in law."

Meanwhile, the State Fair of Texas maintains the decision is not political, and that as a private organization, they can make the choice to prohibit guns.

In response to concerns that banning guns might make the fair less safe, the State Fair disagreed, stating: "The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events."

"We accept people's rights, and we support them. This is just a measure to create a more family-friendly atmosphere," the organization said. "The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures. Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."

Officials have also addressed worries that some individuals might bypass the weapons detection system at the entrance.

State Fair officials assured that the gates would feature an entirely new layout this year to ensure thorough screening of all attendees.