Attorney General Ken Paxton appeals judge's ruling upholding State Fair gun ban

DALLAS – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an expedited appeal Thursday after a Dallas County judge upheld the State Fair's gun ban earlier that day.

Judge Emily G. Tobolowsky ruled almost immediately in favor of the City of Dallas and the State Fair after attorneys finished their closing statements early Thursday afternoon.

The case reached Tobolowsky after Paxton's office filed a lawsuit against the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas over the fair's policy that prohibits most visitors from carrying guns or other weapons. The lawsuit claimed the city and the fair are violating state law by banning most people from bringing firearms onto public property. The dispute boiled down to whether the fair, as a private entity leasing public land, is subject to the same legal restrictions around prohibiting guns as the city or another public entity.

"Because of pending litigation, we are unable to make any statements or comment at this time," a city of Dallas spokesman said Friday.

"We anticipated an appeal, but continue to maintain this policy is the right decision moving forward to ensure a safe environment and family-friendly atmosphere. The State Fair of Texas will continue to prioritize safety," a spokeswoman for the State Fair of Texas said.

The 2024 edition of the fair gets underway next Friday, Sept. 27.