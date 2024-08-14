Texas A.G. threatens lawsuit over State Fair of Texas gun policy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a notice to the City of Dallas, threating a lawsuit over the State Fair of Texas' new gun policy.

Paxton said the State Fair of Texas policy, announced earlier this month, violates state law which permits licensed gun owners to lawfully carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities. Fair Park, where the annual State Fair of Texas is held, is owned by the City of Dallas.

Last year, 23-year-old Cameron Turner opened fire at the fair, shooting three people. State fair officials said Turner was not licensed and they are not sure how he got the gun inside the fair grounds.

In response to that shooting, the fair announced the new gun policy which "prohibits fairgoers from carrying all firearms, knives with blades over 5.5 inches long, clubs, explosive devices, ammunition, chemical dispensing devices, replicas or hoaxes, or weapons of any kind. This includes concealed carry and open carry of firearms anywhere on the fairgrounds including Cotton Bowl Stadium. This policy does not include elected, appointed, or employed peace officers."

Paxton added that legal action is warranted and gave the City of Dallas 15 days get the policy changed.

"Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute," said Attorney General Paxton. "The State Fair of Texas's recent policy that infringes on LTC holders' Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court."

70 state lawmakers have already signed a letter opposing the ban, saying that it doesn't make people safer.

So far, the fair's board of directors has not publicly responded to the letter.