Karmelo Anthony indicted for murder in deadly stabbing at Frisco ISD track meet, DA Greg Willis says "We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core," Willis said in a statement. "But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."