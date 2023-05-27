Watch CBS News
WATCH: Impeachment proceedings against Texas AG Ken Paxton underway

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Texas House will vote on whether to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton Saturday afternoon.

Paxton could be suspended from office over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.

The impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Paxton

For the first time since a committee referred him for impeachment, AG Paxton publicly addressed the media Friday afternoon. He read a lengthy statement and did not stay to answer questions.

During his statement, Paxton blasted the effort to impeach him and said it will leave "lasting damage" in the Texas House. He also criticized the investigators hired by the House Committee.

"By proceeding with the illegal impeachment scheme to overturn a decision made by Texas voters just a few short months ago, the corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office," he said.

In an interview with political reporter Jack Fink, Republican Texas Rep. Justin Holland of Heath praised the House committee.

"I feel certain they wouldn't be bringing something to us if it wasn't a serious matter," he said. 

Texas AG Ken Paxton asks his supporters to peacefully protest vote to impeach 06:53

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 12:41 PM

