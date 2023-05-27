Eye on Politics: The impeachment case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In a special edition of Eye on Politics, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink travels to Austin following a Texas House Committee's recommendation that Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached. The Texas House is set to debate impeachment Saturday at 1 p.m.

The impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Paxton

For the first time since a committee referred him for impeachment, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton publicly addressed the media Friday afternoon. He read a lengthy statement and did not stay to answer questions.

During his statement, Paxton blasted the effort to impeach him and said it will leave "lasting damage" in the Texas House. He also criticized the investigators hired by the House Committee.

"By proceeding with the illegal impeachment scheme to overturn a decision made by Texas voters just a few short months ago, the corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office," he said.

In an interview with political reporter Jack Fink, Republican Texas Rep. Justin Holland of Heath praised the House committee.

"I feel certain they wouldn't be bringing something to us if it wasn't a serious matter," he said.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives will vote to consider impeaching Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust. If impeached, Paxton would be forced to leave office immediately pending the outcome of a trial in the Texas Senate where two-thirds of senators would have to vote to remove Paxton.

The vote comes after a GOP-led committee spent months looking into Paxton and recommended Thursday that the state's top lawyer be impeached on 20 articles.

Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor. He was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, but has yet to stand trial and has denied wrongdoing.

Only two officials in Texas' history have been impeached.

