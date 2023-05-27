Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rejects pending house impeachment vote

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In a rare news conference before Texas reporters, Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan and the General Investigating committee for recommending 20 articles of impeachment against him.

"They are showcasing their absolute contempt for the electoral process," Paxton said.

He made his comments the day before state representatives will start considering impeaching him at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Paxton said Republican leaders and Democrats in the House were going against voters who just elected him to a third term. "By proceeding with the illegal impeachment scheme to overturn a decision made by Texas voters just a few short months ago, corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating their blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office."

The articles of impeachment accuse Paxton of abuse of public trust, being unfit for public office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery relating to his alleged actions with an Austin businessman.

The House committee emphasized to lawmakers they began investigating Paxton after he requested taxpayer money to pay a $3.3 million dollar settlement for a whistleblower lawsuit filed against his office.

Four top lieutenants in Paxton's office blew the whistle on him in the fall of 2020, accusing him of bribery. Despite the allegations, Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and avoided questions from reporters.

He remains under investigation by federal authorities. In addition, he is facing trial for unrelated state felony fraud charges that were initially filed against him in 2015.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence.

Republican State Rep. Justin Holland of Heath, who has reviewed the impeachment articles against Paxton, acknowledges the presence of troubling facts but has not yet formed a final decision.

As for the impeachment articles against Paxton, Republican State Rep. Justin Holland of Heath says he's reviewed them. "I certainly see a lot of troubling facts."

When asked if he's made up his mind, Holland said, "I have not."

Holland rejected criticisms by Paxton and other Republicans who've called Speaker Phelan a liberal and he disagreed with Paxton's description of the process as an illegal impeachment scheme. "The General Investigating committee would not bring an illegal action in front of the Texas House of Representatives for a floor vote. Additionally, all things we do will be in accordance to the Texas Constitution."

It takes a simple majority of the House, 75 votes, and two-thirds of Senators must vote to impeach Paxton. If that happens, he will immediately be suspended from his job as Attorney General pending the outcome of a trial in the Texas Senate.