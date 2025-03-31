Homemade live explosives found near Garland park, police say

Garland police officers found what turned out to be numerous live homemade explosives near a public park, authorities said.

On Sunday at about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a wooded area near Wynne Park, located at 141 W. Centerville Road, after a person reported seeing an open suitcase with several suspicious items nearby.

Officers confirmed that some of the items appeared to be potential homemade explosives, and the Garland Police Department Bomb Unit, along with bomb technicians with the FBI, were called to the scene.

The bomb unit determined that there were multiple live homemade explosives near the suitcase and worked through the day and night to safely deactivate them, Garland PD said in a news release.

Now, investigators are working to find the suspect or suspects, and their motive for making the explosives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Garland PD at 972-485-4840 or to submit an anonymous tip through Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477. Crime Stopper offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or indictments.