Heat advisory remains in place for North Texas as humidity cranks up feels-like temperatures
NORTH TEXAS – Dangerous heat is sticking around Dallas-Fort Worth.
North Texas counties along and east of I-35 went under the first heat advisory of the season on Monday; that advisory continues through 7 p.m. Tuesday, so the weather alert continues too.
Counties to the west have been added to this advisory, starting at noon and continuing through 7 p.m. This advisory will likely be extended, at least for parts of North Texas, through Wednesday and could continue into the end of the week.
A weakening storm complex from Oklahoma will try to push south into Texas overnight tonight. Rain chances are low, and the threat for severe weather is even lower, but some lingering outflow boundaries and clouds could help some with the heat heading into Wednesday.
North Texans won't be getting a break from the heat and humidity in the overnight hours, with feels-like temperatures remaining in the 80s overnight and then soaring into the triple digits in the afternoons.
Make sure you are listening to your body - stay hydrated and limit your time outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., if you can.