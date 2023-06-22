Heat advisory continues throughout North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A heat advisory is in effect for counties south of I-20 Thursday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Here's a look at weather into the weekend.

The heat advisory does not include Collin, Dallas, Denton or Tarrant Counties as of Thursday morning. However, it will still be a hot day for most of North Texas, with highs in the low to mid 90s. And the humidity will make it feel even hotter—up to 109 degrees.

There's also a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. If any storms do develop, you'll want to look out for small hail and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has North Texas highlighted under a level 1, or marginal risk, for strong or severe storms.

On Friday, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but again, it will feel like the triple digits by the afternoon, so take your precautions. There will also be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday. The chance for rain is around 20-30%. Some storms are possible Friday evening, before skies clear up going into the weekend.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. By Sunday, highs will be around 103 degrees. There's expected to be heat alerts this weekend, so plan accordingly and drink plenty of water while outdoors.

And, just a heads up: Even hotter weather is expected next week, with highs in the lower 100s Monday through Wednesday.