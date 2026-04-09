A year after deadly stabbing, Frisco ISD schools meet in UIL district track meet

Track teams from eight Frisco ISD high schools are competing in a UIL district track meet on Thursday and Friday in Little Elm. It is taking place just over a year after a similar meet was rocked by a stabbing that left one student athlete killed and another charged with murder.

Ahead of Thursday's meet, Frisco ISD issued a statement saying it is "committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students, athletes, families and spectators attending the district track meet. District administrators will be on-site, and appropriate security measures will be in place to support a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

The stabbing

On April 2, 2025, two students got into an altercation in the bleachers of Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

After a brief exchange, Memorial High School athlete Austin Metcalf allegedly pushed Centennial High School athlete Karmelo Anthony. Anthony then stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf's death, with the trial set for June 1 in Collin County.

Anthony has been on house arrest since for nearly a year. If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.