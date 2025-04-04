Dozens of students and coaches witness fatal stabbing of Frisco athlete, grapple with trauma

The shockwaves from Wednesday's fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Frisco student-athlete Austin Metcalf will likely reverberate far beyond the immediate tragedy.



Crisis counselors warn that the trauma experienced by the dozens of students and coaches who witnessed the horrific event will have lasting effects on the entire community.

Metcalf's murder has led to grief and outrage in Frisco.

30+ students, coaches listed as witnesses

Austin Metcalf

More than 30 students and coaches are listed as witnesses to Austin Metcalf's violent death, according to the Frisco police report.

Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School, has been charged with murder in connection with Metcalf's tragic death at a track meet. Metcalf attended Frisco Memorial High School.

Dealing with trauma

Experts advise parents to closely monitor how these experiences impact their children in the coming days, weeks, and years, and to address any signs of trauma promptly rather than ignoring them.

The blacked-out names on the police report of witnesses to the fatal stabbing include nearly 30 students from track teams at five Frisco schools, as well as half a dozen coaches.

Post-traumatic stress

While Frisco police continue to investigate what led to the violent attack on Austin Metcalf, mental health experts urge parents of students who witnessed the incident to monitor their children for signs of trauma.

"There is a likelihood that there will be post-traumatic stress," said Veronica Sites, a trained mental health crisis response counselor. Sites said witnesses should receive counseling to cope with their feelings. "So that they know and see and experience that they are not in this alone, give them space to talk if they are open to visit," Sites said. "But also pay attention if they've lost their appetite or are having disruptions to sleeping."

Suspect says it was self-defense

Karmelo Anthony CBS News Texas

Meanwhile, the teenager charged with stabbing Metcalf has been transferred from Frisco to the Collin County Jail. The police report reveals that Anthony told officers at the scene he was assaulted first and acted in self-defense.

"I'm not alleged, I did it," Anthony said. "He put his hands on me. I told him not to."

Victim's mother responds

The victim's mother, Meghan Metcalf, released a statement on Friday.

"My son and I are profoundly thankful for the overwhelming support, prayers, and love we have received," she said. "Tragedies inevitably raise questions that remain unanswered. We will entrust the detectives handling the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Austin's passing, while our family, Hunter, and I prioritize commemorating and honoring Austin.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported us in numerous ways and helped sustain our family during this difficult time."

His father had previously spoken out.

Metcalf's online donation accounts have raised over $200,000 in just three days.