Frisco stabbing victim's mother breaks silence after teenage son's death

The mother of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old Frisco ISD student-athlete who was stabbed and killed at a track meet this week, issued Friday her first statement about her son's death.

The statement was released by a family friend on behalf of Meagan Metcalf and her son Hunter Metcalf, Austin Metcalf's twin brother.

"My son and I are profoundly thankful for the overwhelming support, prayers, and love we have received. Tragedies inevitably raise questions that remain unanswered. We will entrust the detectives handling the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Austin's passing, while our family, Hunter, and I prioritize commemorating and honoring Austin. We extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported us in numerous ways and helped sustain our family during this difficult time," the statement said.

The family said they're now focused on Austin Metcalf's funeral and will not be giving interviews.

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, spoke with CBS News Texas on Thursday. He said Hunter Metcalf witnessed his twin being stabbed in the chest.

"My other son, who was there, I was holding his hands on the hole trying to save his life," Jeff Metcalf said. "He told me, I looked at him, his eyes — he was gone, he wasn't breathing."

Austin Metcalf's fatal stabbing at a Frisco ISD track meet

Austin Metcalf was stabbed just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the bleachers of Kuykendall Stadium during a track meet.

Minutes later, responding officers arrested 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony after witnesses identified him as the alleged attacker.

According to a police report from the Frisco Police Department, obtained Friday by CBS News Texas, Anthony is a student at Centennial High School but he sat down under the tent with Memorial High School athletes, including Austin Metcalf.

A witness told police that Austin Metcalf told Anthony to leave the tent. Anthony then grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside and said, "touch me and see what happens." The police document said no one thought Anthony had a weapon.

One witness said Austin Metcalf touched Anthony, and another said Austin Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed Austin Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to police.

Police said that while he was in custody, Anthony claimed the stabbing was in self defense and asked officers if Austin Metcalf would be okay.