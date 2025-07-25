Frisco ISD subpoenaed for student names, records in connection to Karmelo Anthony case

The Frisco Independent School District has been subpoenaed to provide the names of students who were present during the deadly stabbing at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, a spokesperson confirmed with CBS News Texas.

The subpoena is in connection to the case of The State of Texas vs Karmelo Anthony, the student accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, another student at the track meet.

The school district notified parents via letter on July 24, as identifying information of students is protected from release without parental consent under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) except when a school is required to release that information under a subpoena.

It is not clear how many students were present at the track meet.

Anthony, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, has been on house arrest since being released on a reduced bond on April 14. If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. He was indicted for murder by a Collin County grand jury in June.

A Collin County judge has set a trial date of June 1, 2026 for Anthony.

Below is the letter Frisco ISD sent to parents, obtained by CBS News Texas:

Subject: Notice of Subpoena for Student Records

Dear Parents of 2024-25 Memorial Track & Field Athletes,

Pursuant to FERPA requirements found in 34 C.F.R. 99.31 (a)(9)(ii), the District is providing you with notice of a subpoena it received in Cause No. 296-83565-2025. Our records indicate that your student attended, or was scheduled to attend, the track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025; therefore, a record responsive to the subpoena contains what would be considered your student's personally identifiable information per FERPA.

The subpoena is requesting the following records:

Please provide a list of all student-athletes from Memorial HS, including their full name, date of birth, address, parents' names and contact information, who attended a track meet at the Kuykendall stadium on 04/02/2025.

If you seek protective action against the disclosure of this record, please email a copy of your motion and/or notice of hearing to me at [redacted], on or before July 29, 2025, so that I am aware of the status as to whether the record containing your/your student's information must be released. Otherwise, the District will have to comply with the subpoena pursuant to Texas Code of Criminal 24.06, and release the record on July 29th. Thank you for considering this request.