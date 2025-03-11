Suspect used girlfriend's car in fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper "Lil Ronnie" and daughter, affidavit reveals

Second suspect in killing of Fort Worth rapper Little Ronnie and daughter in custody

New details have emerged in the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth rapper and his 5-year-old daughter. Police said one of the suspects used his girlfriend's vehicle to commit the crime.

Police said 24-year-old Adonis Robinson was arrested in Livingston, TX on Thursday, March 6 – which is northeast of Houston. A second suspect, 21-year-old Jakobie Russell, turned himself in a day later and was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Both are now facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of 30-year-old Ronnie, "Lil Ronnie", Sibley, and his 5-year-old daughter on March 3.

What happened?

Forest Hill police responded to Slappy's Car Wash at 6500 Forest Hill Drive at about 10:50 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, Sibley was found on the ground near the carwash, and his daughter was found in the front passenger seat of a Dodge Charger.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures but both victims died at the scene.

According to police, surveillance video shows two suspects arriving at the carwash at about 10:48 a.m., exiting a vehicle and walking toward Sibley, where he was vacuuming his vehicle.

The suspects then opened fire on both Sibley and the vehicle, police said. Sibley was seen attempting to flee but was cornered by the suspects and gunned down, police said.

Then, both suspects, later identified as Robinson and Russell, ran back to their vehicle and fled the scene.

Adonis Robinson is wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter at a car wash earlier this week. Forest Hill Police Department

What the arrest affidavit reveals about Robinson

Police said the suspect vehicle was located at an apartment complex and surveillance video captured the moment both suspects parked and exited the car just before 11:10 a.m. Police said the two appeared to throw multiple items from the car into a grassy area behind where the car was parked before walking into an apartment at the complex.

At about 1:39 p.m., police said a woman arrived at the apartment complex, got into the car and drove away. Fort Worth police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as 23-year-old Keyandra Johnson. When asked how she knew one of the suspects, Robinson, she told officers he was her boyfriend.

Johnson said Robinson dropped her off at work earlier in the morning so he could borrow her car. She later told a Forest Hill police detective that Robinson picked her up from work at about 1 p.m. in an SUV, told her where her vehicle was located and asked her to pick it up because "something had happened," the affidavit revealed.

Johnson said that Robinson wouldn't elaborate on the details but told her she needed to delete all cellphone communication between them.

According to the affidavit, Johnson was also shown surveillance video and still photos from the shooting scene at the carwash and admitted she recognized her boyfriend, Robinson, as one of the suspects, because he was wearing the same outfit when he dropped her off at work.

At this time, no charges have been brought against Johnson in the case.

Police said that Robinson and Russell are being extradited to Tarrant County to face charges.

5th homicide Forest Hill homicide of the year

The murders of "Lil Ronnie" and his young daughter have been recorded as the fourth and fifth homicides in Forest Hill this year, according to police records.

Late last month, a former employee of an auto sales business in Forest Hill was charged with murder following a shooting at the company that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

Days later, a 36-year-old Forest Hill mother was killed by stray bullets in her backyard. Family members said she was by the fire pit when a stray bullet came through the fence and struck her.

