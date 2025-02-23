Watch CBS News
One dead, another injured, shot by stray bullets in Forest Hill

By S.E. Jenkins

FOREST HILL — One person was killed by "stray bullets" and another injured at a home in Forest Hill on Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Frisco Ave. around 7:15 p.m. where they found two people in the home's backyard who had been "struck by stay bullets."

With support from the Forest Hill Fire Department and MedStar Ambulance crew, officers initiated life-saving measures.

The initial investigation revealed the stray bullets came from roughly one block north, police said.

The Forest Hill Police Department said multiple agencies working tirelessly processed evidence, interviewed witnesses and executed a search warrant near the home. The department said several firearms were among the recovered evidence and authorities are focused on identifying the person who fired the gun across the roadway.

Police said this incident is isolated and not related to the shooting on Mansfield Highway.

The victim's name has not yet been released.  

