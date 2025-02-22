Former employee charged with murder after 2 killed, 1 injured in Forest Hill auto sales shooting, police say

A former employee of an auto sales business in Forest Hill has been charged with murder following a shooting at the company on Friday that resulted in two deaths and one injury, police reported.

RK Auto Sales CBS News Texas

Rafael Arreguin was apprehended without incident in Fort Worth and subsequently taken to the Everman/Forest Hill Regional Jail, according to an updated release from the Forest Hill Police Department on Saturday.

Police Chief David Hernandez said investigators are evaluating whether to file additional charges in connection with the shooting at RK Auto Sales.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the business in the 5200 block of Mansfield Highway.

Officers and MedStar crews arrived on the scene and began treating the three, who were all badly wounded. The victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, MedStar said. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, Hernandez said. Identification of the victims is pending and will be made by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, he said.

Authorities immediately shut down Mansfield Highway in front of the crime scene as the shooting was investigated.

RK Auto Sales CBS News Texas

Assisting Forest Hill police were representatives of the Texas Rangers, Everman Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Kennedale Police Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Hernandez said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Forest Hill Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 817-531-5250 (Option 5) or by email at policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.