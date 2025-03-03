Watch CBS News
Two killed in shooting at Forest Hill car wash, authorities say

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

A shooting at a car wash in Forest Hill left two people dead, Tarrant County ambulance service MedStar confirmed.

Forest Hill police responded to the car wash on Forest Hill Drive just north of I-20 on Monday morning. Police have not yet released any details about what led up to the shooting. 

One witness told a CBS News Texas photojournalist that they heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

