Two killed in shooting at Forest Hill car wash, authorities say
A shooting at a car wash in Forest Hill left two people dead, Tarrant County ambulance service MedStar confirmed.
Forest Hill police responded to the car wash on Forest Hill Drive just north of I-20 on Monday morning. Police have not yet released any details about what led up to the shooting.
One witness told a CBS News Texas photojournalist that they heard 20 to 30 gunshots.
