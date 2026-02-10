Fort Worth ISD report shows improved test scores over the first months of the school year

New data from Fort Worth ISD shows that test scores are improving.

According to a progress report that will be shared with trustees Tuesday night, a mid-year assessment showed that 40% of 3rd graders meet or exceed grade level in English Language Arts and Reading. Earlier in the school year, it was only 20%.

The 3rd grade class has shown even larger gains in math. In the first assessment of the school year, about 29% of 3rd graders were at grade level or above for math. That doubled to 60% for the mid-year assessment

The data also shows year-over-year improvements across the majority of grade levels and student demographics in both subjects.

Superintendent Karen Molinar will present the report to a meeting of the Board of Trustees as the district is under scrutiny from the Texas Education Agency following a state takeover. A now-closed FWISD campus received a failing grade in five consecutive years of state accountability report cards, triggering a state law allowing the TEA to intervene.

As of last update from the TEA, there is no word on when the appointed board of managers will replace the elected school board. Whether Molinar will keep her job or be replaced is also still to be determined.