Fort Worth ISD to hold special meeting, discuss future with superintendent Karen Molinar

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees will be in a special meeting Tuesday to talk about the future of their superintendent, Dr. Karen Molinar.

This comes in the aftermath of the Texas Education Agency announcing a takeover of the district last month.

On the agenda, the board is set to talk about the TEA's decision to appoint a board of managers and a conservator. They will also talk about possibly acting on the superintendent's contract, and that could mean terminating Molinar.

Following the takeover announcement, one FWISD teacher said Molinar has earned her trust, and she'd like to see her stay.

"Superintendent Molinar, she is the most exceptional leader I've ever worked for," said Kelsey Delatorre. "She believes in all of us, and she has an open door, and takes any kind of concern that any of us have, regardless of our position. First and foremost, I feel grateful for the work that they have done, and I hope to be an advocate for superintendent Molinar. That is my ultimate hope that she stays in the position she is in because she is a part of the reason why I work for this city."

There's been some turnaround under Molinar's leadership, which has been less than a year.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker expressed support for Molinar in the moments after the state takeover was announced, calling her potentially transformative for the district.

FWISD reports progress

$22.7 million shifted to math and reading

STAAR gains

'F' campuses down from 31 to 11

Tuesday's special meeting comes a week after district leaders were in Austin to talk to TEA commissioner Mike Morath about appealing the takeover.

As a next step, Fort Worth ISD can file a petition for review with the state office of administrative hearings.

Public comment for Tuesday's special meeting is open to anyone who signs up by 4 p.m.

Why is the takeover happening?

The takeover is happening because of one campus within the district that rated 'F' five years in a row, and that triggers a state law to allow the TEA to intervene.

That intervention means replacing the elected school board with an appointed board of managers and possibly replacing Molinar.

Morath told CBS News Texas that he has begun a nationwide search for a new superintendent.

Molinar will have to reapply and re-interview to keep her job.