Fort Worth ISD votes to close another campus

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees has voted to close another campus beginning next school year. This is in addition to the 18 other campuses the board already voted to close over the course of the next few years.

Western Hills Primary will close and consolidate with Western Hills Elementary in the 2026-2027 school year.

Since these schools are on the same property, attendance zones will reportedly not change for impacted families.

Why are school closures happening?

Fort Worth ISD is facing a $17 million budget deficit and a steady decline in enrollment.

According to the district, enrollment in Fort Worth ISD has dropped by more than 12,000 students in the past five years. Officials project a further decline of 6,500 students by 2030.

Districts receive funding from the state based on students who show up to school per day. Fewer students in school means less money for the district.

Despite Fort Worth being one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, several factors have contributed to the district's enrollment decline, including lower birth rates, increased homeschooling, more school choice options, and rising housing costs.