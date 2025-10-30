Fort Worth ISD leaders head to Austin for first meeting with TEA Commissioner after state takeover

One week after the announcement of a TEA takeover within Fort Worth ISD, district leaders will be in Austin on Thursday for a review of the plan and a chance to appeal.

This is the first time since the announcement of the takeover that FWISD will get to talk to Commissioner Mike Morath in full about the decision.

Deemed an "informal review," the meeting takes place behind closed doors and is expected to last one hour.

FWISD leadership can present any information to Morath on their desires for him to consider in his decision-making related to the board of managers and conservator.

The conservator will have authority under Texas law to make sure the district implements turnaround plans.

Commissioner Morath is also beginning a nationwide search for a new superintendent, which could still include current superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar. She will have to re-apply and re-interview for her job if she wants to keep it.

If the commissioner decides to move forward with the takeover following the meeting, Fort Worth ISD can file a petition for review with the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

Why is the takeover happening?

The takeover is happening because of one campus within the district, Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade, received a failing five years in a row. That triggers a state law to allow the TEA to intervene.

An intervention means replacing the elected school board with an appointed board of managers and possibly changing the superintendent.

Morath has said changes within the district will not be felt immediately. The superintendent and board of managers positions will be filled in the spring.