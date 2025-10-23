Texas Education Agency announces state takeover of Fort Worth ISD, plans to replace board of trustees

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath announced Thursday morning that the agency is taking over Fort Worth ISD and will replace its locally elected board of trustees with appointed managers.

The district was eligible for state intervention because one of its campuses, The Leadership Academy at Forest Oak 6th Grade, received its fifth consecutive "unacceptable" academic rating for the 2022–2023 school year (The 2022-2023 rankings are the most recent available due to ongoing legal challenges).

Alternatively, Morath could have elected to close the failing school.

Morath said Superintendent Karen Molinar will stay in her job.

After CBS News Texas reported on Wednesday that the takeover announcement was imminent, FWISD said in a statement that it would review the TEA's official announcement once it is released and will share verified information with staff and families.

"Our focus remains on our students by providing uninterrupted learning," the district said. "We are grateful to our educators and staff for their continuous commitment to our students and families."

Changes at Fort Worth ISD

The district has undergone numerous changes in recent years to address underperforming schools.

Molinar said the district is making strides to improve. This year, it added more small-group instruction, demonstration teachers and additional school days at 15 campuses.

Molinar has also implemented a policy for seven schools to become "resource campuses," which would require the underperforming schools must adopt a turnaround model that includes a targeted improvement plan, high-quality instructional materials, and, in some cases, a longer school year.

There are also improvements in literacy, which the district has historically scored poorly in. In 2024, 31% of students were meeting grade level; in 2025, it rose to 37%.

Molinar took over as superintendent earlier this year after the previous superintendent Angelica Ramsey resigned in September of 2024.

After running the district for two years, Ramsey came under criticism from Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker for a lack of progress.

Parker has supported Molinar's leadership of the district.

State board member rips decision

Tiffany Clark, a Democrat who serves on the State Board of Education and represents more than half of Fort Worth ISD, said Wednesday night that she was not notified of the decision.

"It's appalling and shocking to me," Clark said. "I stand in solidarity with the Fort Worth ISD. They've just received a new superintendent who has not had time to address the academic issues."