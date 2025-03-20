First day of spring in North Texas kicks off cool, sunny

First day of spring kicks off with sunshine and clear skies across North Texas

Thursday officially marks the first day of spring. The vernal equinox happened at 4:10 a.m., which means there will be nearly 12 hours of day and night.

On this spring morning, temperatures are colder than Wednesday morning by as much as 25-30 degrees.

Expect a sunny and nice spring day ahead. North Texas will see temperatures in the mid-60s for highs today and thankfully, wind won't be as strong.

It will be a perfect day to get outside for spring break however the pollen count is in the high category these next few days.

The fire danger increases again on Friday with winds speeds northeast as 10-20 mph and gusting higher than that. All of North Texas is back under an elevated fire threat.

There are small rain chances in the forecast Sunday, mainly in the east and southeast sides of North Texas. While the coverage doesn't look high, there is a slight risk that any storms that do develop could reach severe limits.

Temperatures warm back up above average as the weekend begins with highs in the mid-80s. Warm and windy conditions continue into next week.

