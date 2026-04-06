18-year-old woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old in Dallas, police say

An 18-year-old woman is in custody nearly two weeks after the Dallas Police Department said she shot and killed a 13-year-old boy.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Saryiah Sanford Griffin by U.S. Marshals. She is now charged with capital murder.

Dallas Police said the shooting along Pin Tail Court, located near South Hampton Road and I-20, unfolded on March 11 just before 11 p.m. Officers said they found the victim, identified as 13-year-old Marcus Reeves Jr., and had him transported to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue.

Reeves died of his injuries several days later.

Recent shootings in Dallas

Dallas Police have investigated a handful of shootings in recent weeks. In early April, an evening shooting that broke out at a shopping center left a man dead. A suspect was charged with murder.

In late March, police investigated two deadly shootings in Dallas. Officers said a man admitted to shooting another man in the head along North Westmoreland Road, while a possible road rage shooting along South Fitzhugh Avenue left one person dead and two others wounded.

Another shooting Dallas Police have investigated was an ambush shooting along Sedona Lane earlier in March. Security camera video captured the moment a delivery driver walked up to a man's home with food, while a suspect waited around the corner of the home until the victim opened the front door. The suspect then jumped from around the corner and rushed the front door before running away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Dallas police said the suspect made the food order to lure the victim to answer the door and shot him.