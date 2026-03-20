1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car shot multiple times in Dallas; police investigating possible road rage incident

A late-night shooting near Fair Park left one person dead and two others hospitalized after gunfire erupted into a vehicle carrying four people, Dallas police said.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. Thursday to the shooting along Fitzhugh Avenue, where they found multiple victims and a heavily damaged vehicle struck by numerous rounds. According to police and a family member at the scene, one person died on site, while two others were taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the chest and another to the leg.

A fourth person, who was not injured, was taken in for questioning, authorities said.

Investigators believe all four individuals were inside the same car when it was shot multiple times. The motive remains unclear, but police told CBS News Texas crews at the scene the incident may be linked to a possible road rage encounter. The investigation is still in its early stages.

A Dallas Police Department drone was seen mapping the scene overnight, though it was not immediately clear whether it was being used to search for a suspect or document evidence.

Detectives are also asking nearby businesses to review surveillance video as they work to piece together what led up to the shooting.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.