Unexpected food delivery leads to ambush shooting at Dallas home

A mysterious food delivery turned into an ambush in Dallas, where a man was shot moments after opening his door to an order he said he never placed.

Dallas police say the shooting in the 1800 block of Sedona Lane happened around 4:15 p.m. on March 1.

Video from across the street shows the delivery driver arrive in a dark-colored sedan, retrieve the food from the back seat and walk up the drive to the front door of the home. As the delivery driver arrives at the front door, the suspect wearing dark clothing emerges around the corner and waits in front of the garage door until the victim opens the front door.

Dallas Police Department

In a separate video from the victim's doorbell camera, the delivery driver appears to hear a noise coming from around the corner before the victim opens the front door.

The suspect then jumps from around the corner and rushes the front door before running away, then flees in a silver Chevrolet Trax.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known.

Dallas police did not give any details or information about the delivery driver and the victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and Dallas police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective M. Bui at 214-672-3538 or michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.