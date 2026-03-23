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North Texas man confesses to shooting victim in the head in deadly Dallas attack, faces murder charge, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A suspect is facing murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head late Sunday, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to DPD, just after 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 400 block of N. Westmoreland Road. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officers also recovered a handgun at the scene.

DPD said during the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Fredy Salinas for the killing. DPD said that as Salinas was being interviewed by detectives, he admitted to shooting the victim.

Salinas was later transported to the Dallas County Jail for murder. 

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