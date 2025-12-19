Epstein files totaling more than 60,000 pages have already been released this year. Here's what we've seen so far.

As the public begins to sort through the deluge of files related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the Department of Justice on Friday, some of the material might seem familiar.

That's because there's been a steady stream of material made public from various investigations into the deceased sex offender during the last year, some of which undoubtedly overlaps with the voluminous Justice Department release mandated by federal legislation passed in November.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act gave Attorney General Pam Bondi until Dec. 19 to make public all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials in possession of the Justice Department, the FBI and U.S. attorneys' offices (with some personal information redacted to protect victims).

Some of that material — tens of thousands of pages — has already been released by a House committee that subpoenaed the Justice Department and Epstein's estate. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have indicated they're still expecting even more documents to be produced by Epstein's estate in the future, as well as material from banking institutions he did business with. They've pledged to release more documents as they come in.

Among other things, the documents released so far include emails and text messages showing that Epstein continued to court the rich and famous right up until his 2019 arrest.

Here is an overview of documents already disclosed to the public:

Dec. 18, 2025: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a batch of 68 photos from a trove of about 95,000 the committee obtained from Epstein's estate. Among them were photos of passages from "Lolita" written on a woman's body; a picture of a Ukrainian passport, with details blacked out; and text messages about 18-year-old from Russia.

Dec. 12, 2025: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released another selection of photos from Epstein's estate.The photos include snapshots of prominent figures like President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, filmmaker Woody Allen and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The photos do not implicate any of those pictured in Epstein's crimes.

Dec. 4, 2025: Democrats on the Oversight Committee released 73 photos and four videos of Epstein's estate on the 72-acre island known as Little St. James that he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein allegedly exploited underage girls for sex at the island, and he had stakes in businesses in the U.S. territory.

Nov. 12, 2025: The House Oversight Committee released 20,000 records from Epstein's estate, including scores of emails. The disgraced financier often referenced Mr. Trump, writing of the president at one point: "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop." Other messages showed him bantering with influential Harvard professor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and attempting to reconnect with Bill Gates. None of those men have been accused of wrongdoing.

Oct. 30, 2025: Buckingham Palace announced that it was stripping the king's younger brother of his titles, relegating Prince Andrew to his civilian name, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The announcement came weeks after news outlets in the United Kingdom revealed a 2011 email in which Andrew told Epstein, "we are in this together." The former prince has been accused of sexually assaulting a young Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein; Andrew settled Giuffre's lawsuit but denied wrongdoing.

Sept. 8, 2025: House Oversight released a tranche from Epstein's estate, including a 2003 birthday note to Epstein that appeared to be signed by Mr. Trump. The letter, written inside a drawing of what appears to be the form of a woman, ends with, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret. Donald J. Trump."

The president denied penning the message, and Republicans accused Democrats of cherry-picking documents.

Sept. 2, 2025: The panel released more than 33,000 pages of files from the Justice Department, including court documents, flight records, and a video of Epstein's cell block from before his death that includes a minute missing from earlier videos. Many of the documents were already in the public domain. Democratic lawmakers said just 3% of the pages were new. Those disclosures included logs of flights on Epstein's plane from 2000 to 2014 that were kept by Customs and Border Protection, according to Democrats.

Aug. 22, 2025: The Justice Department released a transcript and audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's interview with convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for involvement in trafficking. Maxwell said Mr. Trump "was always very cordial and very kind to me." She said Mr. Trump and Epstein "seemed friendly," but she "only ever saw them in social settings." She said she "never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way."

Feb. 27, 2025: The White House gave a group of 15 conservative influencers binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1." Several influencers said the binders contained little new info.

Prior to 2025: Other documents, including contacts, schedules, flight logs and depositions, were made public previously, often as part of Epstein and Maxwell's criminal cases and in connection with civil lawsuits filed by survivors.