Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, in her own words

If the tragedy of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring had a face, it might've been Virginia Roberts Giuffre. At a 2019 press conference she said, "I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago, and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand, and I've been fighting that very world to this day."

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre speaks outside of federal court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019, less than three weeks after Epstein, a convicted pedophile, killed himself in prison while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and trafficking minors for sex. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Before she died from suicide last April at the age of 41, she wrote an unflinching memoir, "Nobody's Girl," with the hope it would be published in case of her death.

Co-author and journalist Amy Wallace spent more than four years writing with Giuffre, who was celebrated for her honesty – and questioned, by some, about the accuracy of her memories.

Wallace said, "What she always said to me was, 'I may not remember days, times, dates. But when you have a man raping you, his face six inches from your own, you remember that face.'"

Giuffre said Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her to the sex ring in 2000 when she was a 16-year-old working at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and she was quickly immersed in Epstein's world of money and depravity.

Virginia Roberts at a party in 2001. CBS News

Maxwell is now serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, and has reportedly sought a presidential pardon (something President Trump has not publicly decided for or against).

Wallace believes Maxwell should not be pardoned: "She did not just procure. She did not just keep the date book of what girls came when," she said. "No, this woman participated in the sexual abuse, and she should absolutely not be pardoned.

"Only one of us is telling the truth"

In 2021, Giuffre famously sued Britain's Prince Andrew, to whom she said she was trafficked for sex three times, starting when she was 16. "He knows what happened; I know what happened," she told the BBC in 2019. "And only one of us is telling the truth."

Virginia Giuffre (center) is seen in a file photo with Britain's Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Rex Features

The prince repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but settled with Giuffre the following year, and issued a statement saying he regretted his association with Epstein.

But the rumors kept flying, and Andrew became a distraction for the crown. So, just this past Friday, he announced he was giving up all his royal titles, including Duke of York.

And he, Giuffre wrote, was only one of many.

Asked whether Giuffre believed that the Epstein Files which have not yet been released contain the names of other men who abused her and maybe others, Wallace replied, "She didn't just believe it; she knew it. She knew what she'd told them. And some of those names are not public."

"So, authorities have those names in the Epstein Files?" I asked.

"Presumably, if somebody kept them in a file cabinet in an efficient way," Wallace replied.

Giuffre also believed there might be a trove of videotapes from cameras in Epstein's homes. And in recent months, there's been mounting pressure from people who want the president to authorize the release of all of the Epstein Files. Virginia Giuffre was one of them.

Asked whether Giuffre had mentioned Donald Trump in their discussions, Wallace replied, "Oh, she absolutely did. She was a huge Trump fan because he campaigned on releasing the Epstein Files."

"But she never talked about him in any sense that he was involved in any of this?"

"No, no," said Wallace. "He was not, as far as she knew. And again, she was there for two-plus years, but as far as she knew, he was not involved in the ring of trafficking that Epstein was working."

Giuffre also writes that her sexual abuse ordeal started at home. She says her father, Sky Roberts Sr, started abusing her when she was seven years ago. He didn't respond to our requests for comments, but he told Amy Wallace he never abused his daughter.

Virginia's brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife Amanda, say they believe her. "He knows what he did," said Roberts.

"He denied it in the book," I said. "You know, Amy reached out to him, and he said, 'Absolutely not. I would never touch my daughter.' You don't believe that?"

"I believe my sister," Roberts replied.

Amanda and Sky Roberts, Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sister-in-law and brother. CBS News

"It's like a modern 'Handmaid's Tale'"

And as for Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, Giuffre said his abuse went beyond sexual assault – like ordering her to tuck him in at night.

Wallace said, "She would go in, she would pull the covers up. He didn't want sex. And she was instructed to stay with him until he fell asleep."

I said, "It just struck me because this is a young woman who wasn't nurtured all that much as she grew up, and here she's turning around and having to perform this nurturing act to her abuser?"

"It's one of the reasons that Epstein and Maxwell said to her repeatedly, 'You would make a great mother,'" said Wallace.

Giuffre went on to say that they asked her to carry a child for them, and sign away her parental rights.

"It's like a modern 'Handmaid's Tale,'" Wallace said. "And interestingly, that was the straw that broke the camel's back for her."

Knopf

Years after Giuffre left Epstein, she was tormented by what she said she suffered at his hands. She married, moved to her husband's native Australia, and became a mom – and a voice for abuse survivors. But there was turmoil at home.

Shortly before she died, she told People magazine that her husband, Robert Giuffre, physically abused her. But the courts granted him a restraining order – and custody of their three children.

In a statement to "Sunday Morning," Robert Giuffre's attorney said that since the case is still pending, Robert and the children were "very limited in their ability to respond to the various unfounded allegations."

Virginia's brother Sky and sister-in-law Amanda say the loss of her children might've helped push Virginia over the edge.

Sky also disputed conspiracy theories suggesting Virginia had not taken her own life: "I was with her in her final days. I mean, I was the one that found my sister when she had passed."

In "Nobody's Girl," Giuffre wrote: "My goal now is to prevent the emotional time bomb that lives inside me from ever detonating again." Asked what she believes happened, Amanda said, "The worst thing that could happen to a mother: Her children, she was separated from her children. And that is something that she couldn't bear. That was something she couldn't – I don't think any mother could handle."

Virginia Giuffre left behind an account of her life that is both illuminating and heartbreaking – a window into the mind of a young girl preyed upon by demons – and a woman who fought them to the end.

Asked who Virginia was to him, Sky Roberts replied, "To me, she was always my protector. You know, I was her little brother. But she just had this strength inside of her that I think if you had the opportunity to meet her, was just courageous. … She was unlike anybody that you'd ever met."

Amanda Roberts said, "I think it's always important to remember that she was also human, and vulnerable, and beautiful, and funny, and beautifully flawed, and strong. She was just amazing. I think like he said, there was nobody like her."



READ AN EXCERPT: "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre

If you or a loved one is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or to chat online, go to 988Lifeline.org.

For more info:



Story produced by John D'Amelio. Editor: Steven Tyler.