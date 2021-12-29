Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of charges tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring

Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of charges tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ringget the free app
A jury in New York has convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming minors for sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six federal counts related to Epstetin's sex trafficking ring.
Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. During that span, Maxwell was romantically involved with and then later worked for Epstein.
She faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison on the counts that she was convicted of.
Maxwell opted not to testify in her own defense at trial, and has denied the allegations detailed in the indictment and all claims of wrongdoing.
The jury heard testimony from the four accusers at the center of the case. Three of them opted for anonymity, using either pseudonyms or first names only, and were known to the jury as Jane Doe, Kate and Carolyn. The final accuser to testify was Annie Farmer, who, along with her sister Maria Farmer, have been vocal about the sexual abuse they say each experienced at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. The sisters were among the first women to report Epstein's alleged sexual abuse to authorities.
-Nathalie Nieves contributed reporting
"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible. I also want to thank the career prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, who embraced the victims' quest for justice and have worked tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure that Maxwell was held accountable for her crimes. This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law."
The charges against Maxwell:
Count 1: Conspiracy to Entice Minors to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts
Count 2: Enticement of a Minor to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts
Count 3: Conspiracy to Transport Minors with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
Count 4: Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
Count 5: Sex Trafficking Conspiracy
Count 6: Sex Trafficking of a Minor
The four accusers gave detailed accounts of how they said Maxwell befriended them, guided them in how to give Epstein massages and took part in sexual activity.
The defense used a three-pronged approach to point out holes in the various statements the accusers have given to government officials over the years. Maxwell's defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, laid it out for jurors in her opening statement: "This case is about memory, manipulation and money."
Maxwell's legal team also highlighted how much money each woman was paid from the Epstein victims' compensation fund. The defense presented Maxwell as an associate of Epstein turned scapegoat following his death in August 2019 while in custody awaiting his own trial on sex trafficking charges.
The judge previously granted the defense's request to sever two perjury counts contained in Maxwell's initial indictment. She will be tried on those two charges in a separate trial.
Maxwell has been jailed since she was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020.
Epstein, a wealthy financier with social ties to a wide range of business and political leaders, died in what officials ruled a suicide in his jail cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019.