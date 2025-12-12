Trump, Clinton seen in new batch of Epstein photos released by House Democrats
What to know about the newly released Epstein pictures:
- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday released 19 photos obtained from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including images of President Trump and former President Bill Clinton.
- The lawmakers said the photos, which can be accessed here, come from a trove of 95,000 images that the estate provided to the committee.
- The photos include images of other prominent figures like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The photos do not implicate any of those pictured in Epstein's crimes.
- The Democrats said they are "reviewing the full set of photos and will continue to release photos to the public in the days and weeks ahead." Republicans accused the Democratic lawmakers of "cherry-picking" the photos to "create a false narrative" about the president.
- The release comes one week before a deadline for the Trump administration to release the Epstein files it has in its possession under a new law passed in November.
Republicans accuse Democrats of "cherry-picking" photos from Epstein estate
A spokesperson for the GOP-led Oversight Committee criticized Garcia, the panel's top Democrat, for releasing a select number of photos from the tranche of more than 95,000 they received from Epstein's estate.
"Once again, Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Committee Democrats are cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We received over 95,000 photos and Democrats released just a handful. Democrats' hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we've received shows any wrongdoing. It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors."
Images of sex toys included in latest Epstein release
The images released Friday include several that appear to show intimate products.
One shows safety instructions for a "jawbreaker gag." Another shows what appears to be a black elastomer glove, with a variety of ribbed texturing on each finger. A third shows several devices alongside a pamphlet labeled "extreme restraints catalog sampler."
One image shows what appear to be party favors: a stack of brown packages with a white cartoon depiction of President Trump, over the words, "I'm HUUUUGE!" Alongside the packages is chalk sign that reads: "Trump condom $4.50"
Billionaires Richard Branson and Bill Gates among those in Epstein photos
One of the photos released by House Democrats shows Richard Branson, co-founder of Virgin Group, sitting at a table with Epstein behind him. Branson is holding up a notebook page for the camera, but the writing is not legible.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is also in at least two photos. In one, he is seen alongside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York. In another, he is standing next to an unidentified pilot.
Messages released by Congress last month showed efforts by Epstein to connect with Gates in 2017. The pair had met several times starting in 2011, the New York Times reported in October 2019, after Epstein's death.
Gates initially sought to downplay his relationship with Epstein in 2019, saying at the time, "I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him." But in 2021, Gates said it was a "huge mistake" to spend time with Epstein.
Larry Summers, Woody Allen seen in photos
Filmmaker Woody Allen and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers are among the well-known figures depicted in photos released Thursday by the Oversight Committee.
One photo shows Summers inside a jet. It is unclear from the photo if the aircraft was Epstein's.
Summers, a former president of Harvard University, resigned from the board of OpenAI and left a number of other roles — including his Harvard teaching position — after documents released in November showed a number of compromising emails between him and Epstein. The exchanges between Summers and Epstein include one in which they appeared to banter about a woman Summers knew in London, with Epstein seeming to offer him advice.
Summers is among a slew of famous and powerful people who have downplayed their connections to Epstein, only for documents to show they had more involved relationships than they acknowledged. Among those spending considerable time in Epstein's orbit was Allen, who has said previously that his ties to Epstein were limited to social events at Epstein's home, always with Allen's wife present.
Allen is seen in at least three images. In one he's seen talking to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. In another he appears to be dining with Epstein, and in a third, Epstein appears to be on set as Allen works.
Trump, Clinton seen in pictures produced by Epstein estate
At least three of the images released by the Oversight Committee show either President Trump or former President Bill Clinton. The photos were released without context, and it's unclear where or when they were snapped. Neither of them has been accused of wrongdoing.
In one black-and-white picture, Mr. Trump is seen smiling as he poses with six women, whose faces are redacted. In another, he is seen alongside Epstein, as they talk to a smiling woman whose face is not redacted. Photos from Getty Images in 1997 show Mr. Trump and Epstein at what appears to be the same event, a Victoria's Secret "Angel's Party" in New York.
Mr. Trump has acknowledged he knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s but said he cut ties years ago.
Clinton is shown in a signed photograph posing with Epstein, Maxwell and two others.
A spokesperson for Clinton said in 2019 after Epstein was indicted on federal charges that the former president took four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003, traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa. Angel Ureña, the spokesperson, said the trips included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation, and staff, foundation supporters, and Clinton's Secret Service detail were on every leg of every trip.
"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," he said.
New photos come from trove of 95,000 images produced by Epstein estate
In a release, Democrats on the committee said the new release comes from a trove of 95,000 photos the Epstein estate has produced to Congress.
"This latest production contains over 95,000 photos, including images of the wealthy and powerful men who spent time with Jeffrey Epstein. Images also include thousands of photographs of women and Epstein properties," the release said. "Committee Democrats are reviewing the full set of photos and will continue to release photos to the public in the days and weeks ahead."
New release comes ahead of deadline for Epstein files
The Trump administration faces a Dec. 19 deadline to produce documents related to Epstein under a new law known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed in November.
The law required the Justice Department to publicly release files related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days, with some exceptions for survivors' personal information and other sensitive material.
That effort is separate from the Oversight Committee's probe, which issued subpoenas to the Department of Justice and Epstein's estate earlier this year. The Department of Justice has produced about 30,000 to 35,000 documents, a source familiar said in late November. Recent public releases from the committee include images of Epstein's private island, and a now-infamous "birthday book" with a tawdry drawing surrounding a note that appears to bear President Trump's signature. He has denied penning the note.
Productions from Epstein's estate are ongoing, and the committee is likely to release other batches of files in the months after the Justice Department's Dec. 19 deadline. The committee also recently issued subpoenas to banks that had relationships with Epstein, and has vowed to release material stemming from that.
Judges have already ordered unsealing of grand jury material in Epstein and Maxwell cases
Over the past week, three federal judges have ordered grand jury material from cases involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to be unsealed after the Justice Department renewed requests for the records to be made public following enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ordered the release of grand jury materials and investigative records, documents and communications stemming from the Justice Department's 2019 investigation into Epstein.
The disgraced financier was indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York in July 2019. He died by suicide at a Manhattan correctional facility weeks later while awaiting trial.
A second judge in New York, Paul Engelmayer, granted the Justice Department's request to unseal a "voluminous" set of grand jury transcripts and evidence from the federal case against Maxwell, a longtime friend of Epstein's. She was convicted of sex trafficking charges in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Last week, a judge in Florida, Rodney Smith, agreed to make public grand jury transcripts from proceedings in 2005 and 2007, when panels were convened in West Palm Beach.
Epstein evaded federal charges after reaching a deal with federal prosecutors in Miami, which saw him plead guilty to state prostitution charges.