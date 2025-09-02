live updates
Live Updates: Thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel
What to know about Epstein document release
- The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released 33,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected financier whose sex trafficking charges and 2019 death in federal custody have drawn years of public speculation.
- The GOP-led panel subpoenaed the Justice Department for Epstein records several weeks ago, after some Republicans sided with Democrats to approve subpoenas.
A House committee has released tens of thousands of Justice Department documents from the federal investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The files were published by the House Oversight Committee after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for records on Epstein.
In a statement Tuesday, the committee said the Justice Department "has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material."