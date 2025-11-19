Watch CBS News
Trump says he's signed bill to release Epstein files

Joe Walsh
President Trump said Wednesday he has signed a bill that requires the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, after months of controversy that ended with the House and Senate passing the bill by nearly-unanimous margins this week.

Mr. Trump announced the bill-signing in a Truth Social post that lashed out at prominent Democrats with links to Epstein.

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" the president wrote.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

