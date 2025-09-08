House panel releases birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly written by Trump
Washington — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a birthday message allegedly written by President Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.
The president has denied penning the message, which includes the outline of a woman's body.
The committee subpoenaed Epstein's estate in August seeking documents and other materials as part of its investigation into the U.S. government's handling of the case. The alleged letter from Mr. Trump was included in a book put together by longtime Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker, for his birthday in 2003.
Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that the committee "has secured the infamous 'Birthday Book' that contains a note from President Trump that he has said does not exist."
"It's time for the President to tell us the truth about what he knew and release all the Epstein files. The American people are demanding answers," Garcia said, noting that Oversight Democrats are reviewing the contents of the book and "expect to release our findings to the public."
White House press secretary says Trump will continue to pursue litigation
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday afternoon that the president's legal team "will continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Wall Street Journal after it published a copy of the letter.
"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," she wrote.
Other materials expected to be released soon
A committee aide said the panel also received other materials from Epstein's estate that are expected to be made public "in the near future."
They include Epstein's last will and testament, a September 2007 nonprosecution agreement between the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida and Epstein, entries from Epstein's address books from January 1990 through Aug. 10, 2019, and information about Epstein's known bank accounts.
The subpoena compelled the estate to turn over the materials to the committee by Monday.
White House official says letter's signature is not Trump's
White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich shared several photos of Mr. Trump's signature, alleging "DEFAMATION!"
"It's not his signature," Budowich wrote on X.
Letter alleged to have been written by Trump
A letter in the Epstein birthday book that was first described in July was alleged by the Wall Street Journal to have been written by Mr. Trump. The president has denied writing it and filed a defamation lawsuit against the Journal after its article was published.
The letter is written inside a line drawing of what appears to be the form of a woman and signs off with the line, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret. Donald J. Trump."
House Oversight Committee released 33,000 pages of Epstein material last week
Last week, the committee released more than 33,000 pages of files it received from the Justice Department on Epstein, which included flight records, court documents, and a missing minute of video footage of Epstein's cell block from before his death. Many of the documents were already in the public domain.
Still, Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have sought the release of all the Epstein files. Last week, Reps. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, held a news conference with survivors of Epstein's abuse last week to call for more transparency, while urging their colleagues in the House to back an effort to force a vote to release the full files.
They need the support of just a few more lawmakers for their effort to succeed.
On Friday, Mr. Trump called the Epstein drama "a hoax" fueled by Democrats and again called for those seeking more materials to move on.
"The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them," he wrote on Truth Social.
House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Epstein's estate, ordered material to be submitted by Sept. 8
Separately, the committee also subpoenaed former attorneys general and FBI directors for testimony about the case. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were also subpoenaed as part of the effort.
Bill Clinton was among those who wrote a birthday message to Epstein for the book, the Wall Street Journal reported in July.
Growing interest in Epstein after DOJ review found no "client list"
Public interest in Epstein, a well-connected financier who was facing trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he died in federal custody in 2019, has swelled in recent months after the Justice Department issued an internal review in July saying it had found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent figures–contradicting past statements by the Attorney General, Pam Bondi. The apparent reversal in the department's position has spurred calls for greater transparency from the Trump administration and divided the president's base.
